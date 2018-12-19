2019: Election tracking, monitoring framework will ensure good exercise – REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its Election Monitoring Support Center (EMSC) has provided an effective framework for tracking and monitoring the 2019 general election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River, Dr Frankland Briyai, made this know on Wednesday in Calabar while declaring open a training workshop for INEC officers.

Briyai said the framework, made up of key performance indicators comprising a set of tasks or activities to be carried out for an election to take place, would ensure good conduct of the poll.

“The platform which is the reporting format has the dash board and mobile APP for periodic inputs from now till the elections,” he said.

He said the training was part of INEC’s commitment to ensuring that all categories of staff were trained and retrained for the success of the general elections.

The REC said that the categories of staff being trained included Electoral Officers, Assistant Electoral Officers and Heads of Units that constituted a critical link in the electoral chain.

“You serve as critical link in the electoral chain to both the state and the national commission by tracking, monitoring and implementing activities, processes, people and timeliness, before, during and after the elections,” he said.

One of the trainees, Mr Elemsom Jumbo, an Electoral Officer from INEC office Ogoja, said the training was necessary and long overdue.

“We have long expected this kind of training. We have barely 60 days to the elections and we need to be updated on issues concerning the elections – what we are expected to do and what we are not expected to do,” he said. (NAN)