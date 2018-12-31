2019: Elect only credible leaders, Catholic Bishop charges Nigerians

By Sam Eyoboka

lagos—CATHOLIC Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins has implored eligible Nigerians to see the forthcoming national elections as ample opportunities to elect into governance only competent, credible and God-fearing leaders capable of entrenching good governance in the polity.

Efe Martins support entrepreneur with 5million naira

In his New Year message to Nigerians made available to Vanguard by the Director of Social Communications, Msgr Gabriel Osu, Archbishop Martins also admonished Nigerians not to seat on the fence any longer concerning issues of governance but to become active players in order to make meaningful input in determining the quality of their future destinies and those of their children.

Martins encouraged the electorate to better appreciate the power of their PVCs, describing them as their passports to a better future. As such, he urged them to guide them jealously and with due diligence; not allowing their consciences to be bought over by desperate politicians who are desirous only of perpetrating their selfish interests and those of their families and cronies.

Boko Haram kills four farmers in NE Nigeria: witnesses

“In the New Year, our message to Nigerians is that of hope for a better country. But this can only be achieved if every eligible voter utilizes his/her PVC rightly to elect only God-fearing and credible leaders who will serve the interests of Nigerians and not their own primordial interests.”