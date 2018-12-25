2019: Edo Police Command promises to uphold rule of law

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— EDO State Police Command has assured citizens of safety of life and property during the yuletide, just as it promised that peace and respect for law and order would be upheld in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, made the promise during a stakeholders’ meeting organised for representatives of political parties, security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, in Benin City.

He said the meeting had become necessary to get all actors to play by the rules in their activities before, during and after the February 2019 general election to ensure credible, free, fair and transparent polls.

Kokumo explained that the duty of Police officers is to enforce laws, noting: “Our focus is for a peaceful, transparent and credible elections, as there is nothing to gain from violence.

“Our interest is on the sovereign entity of Nigeria. I want to assure all political parties that we would not hesitate to bring to book all electoral offenders.”

Also, the state INEC Commissioner, Emmanuel Hart, said campaigns were opportunities for political parties to speak to voters on what they intend to do if they win elections.

Chairman, All Grassroots Alliance, AGA, Osarumwense Oshodin, called on INEC officials and security agencies to put modalities in place to arrest and prosecute politicians who spend beyond stipulated amount of money for campaigns and elections.