2019: Don’t take leadership of Nigeria by force, cleric warns politicians

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – FORMER Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, in Sokoto and Edo States, Rt. Rev Diamond Emuobor, has warned candidates of all political parties for the 2019 general elections against bloodshed and taking the leadership of Nigeria by force.

Emuobor, in a statement Thursday said: “Leadership is to correct a bad situation in a country where people are suffering. Why should people shed their blood to correct the suffering that they are in?

“It is by introducing programs that will bring succor to the near dehumanized populace of the Nigerian nation that will encourage the interest of the electorate to vote whoever’s programs are worthy.

“On the other hand, I query the insurgency in the North East which the Federal Government of Nigeria with a population of over 190 million people cannot quell and it is now a subject of politicking.

“Where is the Federal Government’s protection of the citizenry if the invasion by foreign miscreants cannot be quelled by federal might? Nigerians want to know whether we still have a government or not.

‘As it is today, it appears that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is overwhelmed by the incursion of herdsmen imbroglio. As a man of God, I have prayed and still praying with colleagues that the interest of the enemies of Nigeria and the devil himself cannot overwhelm us at the next election of 2019.

“All who thought of our disintegration shall fail because God shall stand out for Nigeria and the world shall know that God is a Nigerian.”