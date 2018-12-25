2019: Don’t blame God if peace eludes Nigeria — Obasanjo

By Daud Olatunji

FORMER President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigerians should take the responsibility if peace eludes the country.

He added that Nigerians should not ascribe it to be an act of God.

The former President, who expressed optimism of a better 2019, said: “It will indeed be a year of blessings for all and sundry in the country.”

Obasanjo, who spoke at the 2018 Christmas Carol and Service of six lessons of the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King, CCKG, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, on Sunday, said, the importance of peace now is very important in view of the growing insecurity in the country.

Obasanjo, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi said: “The situation is getting worrisome by the day. I was in Kaduna State and I thought that the story would be different. The people there said insecurity, kidnapping and killings are happening.

“If peace eludes us, it is not an act of God, but, our making. That is why I am happy that our Bishop, in his sermon, also talked about peace. This is the appropriate time to talk about peace; this is the season of peace.”

On 2019, Obasanjo said: “It will be a year of blessings for each one, and particularly for Nigeria. When people come to me and say they are giving up on the country, I tell them no, that next year is year of blessings for all.

“With right statements, right actions, people will be trooping back into the country. We had it before, there is no reason not to have it again.”

The Archbishop of Ogun Province, the African Church, Abeokuta, The Most Revd. S.O.B Ojumu had earlier in his sermon enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of peace, particularly during these festive periods and as the general elections draw near.