2019: Delta Young Professionals back Okowa for re-election, assures of support

For embarking on massive economic development and accomplishing projects that have brought about human capacity development and provided jobs for youths in Delta state, the Nigerian Young Professional Forum, NYPF, led by its national president and chairman, Moses Siloko Siasia, has thrown its weight behind the re-election bid of incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, who the group describes as a benevolent administrator, calling on all youth groups to support the governor and his team.

This call came when over 2000 young professionals from across Delta State gathered, in Asaba, the Delta state capital, hosted by the NYPF Delta State Chapter, recently.

The meeting which was facilitated by Sunday Ebikeme Omuze who is the Delta State Coordinator and Executive Member of NYPF was attended by top Executives of the NYPF from across Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Delta state chapter coordinator of NYPF, Sunday Ebikeme Omuze applauded the governor for initiating and accomplishing landmark projects in the state.

“we are proud of the social and economic revival that governor Okowa has brought to Delta state, and for the laudable achievements, we at the state chapter of the NYPF are asking the national NYPF to assist us in canvassing support this outstanding governor.

“We are confident that he will be reelected and for the next four years he will deliver more development projects to our state and of course help our youths and professionals make progress through the various development programs the governor has put in place”.