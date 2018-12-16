2019: Delta Ohaneaze vows to deliver Okowa, appeals for inclusion in PDP campaign team

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Delta Central And South has vowed to deliver Governor Senator Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in 2019 just as it appealed for the inclusion of members into the recently constituted PDP Delta State Campaign Council.

Speaking at a press conference in Effurun, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Delta Central and South, Chief Michael Eze Nnajiofor, who disclosed that the Igbo in the two senatorial districts registered for the last voters registration exercise more than ever before, vowed that the leadership of the group will ensure that they give a bloc vote to Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates in 2019 general elections in appreciation of Governor Okowa’ s patronage to the Igbo in empowerments, employments, rehabilitation of victims of 2015 fire incident, building of secretariat, provision of bus and contribution to the peaceful settlement of the 14 years dispute in the group. “Governor Okowa has indeed shown love to us. We have never had so good. Therefore to whom much is given, much is expected ”

2019: Why Okowa deserves second term — Aniagwu

While listing the strong holds of the Igbo in the two senatorial districts to include: Ndigbo Traders Association ( NTA), Vehicle Spare parts Markets in Effurun, Lower Erejuwa , Warri, Rubber Plantation, Warri, Igbo Market, Warri amongst others, Chief Nnajiofor expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa over the appointments of two distinguished members of the group, Nze Francis Onuora (Special assistant to the Governor on Non Indigenes Affairs and Comrade Festus Ukeje as Special assistant to the Governor on Political Matters.

The President of Ohaneaze Delta Central and South who called on the Igbos to vote enmass for Governor Okowa and PDP and also to protect their votes in 2019, however, humbly noted that no member of the group was appointed in to the recently constituted 60 man man PDP Delta State Campaign Council.

Obasanjo endorses Okowa for second term

While assuring that appointment of a member of the group into the PDP campaign council will boost the support of the Igbo for Governor Okowa and PDP in 2019, he appealed that members of the group should be included into the PDP Delta State Campaign Council.