2019: Dangote, Otedola Buhari’s campaign think-tank

As Buhari chairs own campaign council

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – AFRICA’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and the oil magnet, Femi Otedola have been named as members of advisory committee for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in a statement in Abuja, Friday said said President Buhari will chair the All Progressives Congress, APC,presidential council for his re-election.

According to the statement, the former Lagos State Governor and national leader of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will serve as co-chair, while the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has been re-appointed as the Director-General.

Aside Dangote and Otedola, other members of the advisory committee to the president are the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who is also one of the vice chairmen of the campaign council, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, the House of Representatives leader, Femi Gbajabiamila and the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The APC chairman also serves as one of the deputy chairmen of the campaign council.

For zonal representation, Senator George Akume is appointed as vice chairman, north while former Senate President, Ken Nnamani is the vice chairman, south.

Senator Oloronimbe Mamora is named as the deputy director general, operations, Arch. Waziri Bulama, deputy director general, coordination, Adamu Adamu and Dele Alake will serve as secretaries.

The zonal directors are Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko, North West, Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume, North East, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, North Central, Sola Oke, (SAN), South West, Sharon Ikeazor, South East and Senator Godswill Akpabio for South-South.

The Buhari Support Groups is led by Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed, while Festus Keyamo is the director, Strategic Communications.

Deputy Director is Abike Dabiri- Erewa, Director, Contact & Mobilization is Hadiza Bala Usman, Victor Eboigre, deputy director South, Senator Bashir Nalado, deputy director North and Babatunde Raji Fashola, director, Election Planning & Monitoring,

Others are Baba Kura Abba Jato, deputy director I, Chief Emani Ayiri, deputy director II, Dr. Pius Odubu, director, Logistics, Senator Umanah Umanah, deputy director, and Nasiru Danu, deputy director II, Abdulrahman Oba, director, Policy Research & Strategy and Prof. A.K. Usman, deputy director

The director, Youth Mobilization is Tony Nwoye, assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq, deputy director North, Ismaeel Ahmed, deputy director South, Jasper Azuatalam, director, Admin- Onari Brown, deputy director I, Chris Hassan, deputy director II, Abubakar Magaji Gasau, while Women Mobilization director is the Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa and Binta Mu’azu, deputy director North.

Deputy director South is Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, with the Minister of Interiors Gen. Abdulraman Dambazzau, serves as the director for security.

The deputy directors are Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma, director legal is Emeka Ngige, deputy director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari, director field operations, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, director finance, Wale Edun and Alhaji Adamu Fadan as deputy director.

Campaign council members are Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun, Senator Ita Enang, all APC serving senators, all APC serving and former governors, all APC members of the House of Representatives, all members of the National Working Committee of the APC and all zonal Women leaders.

APC governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states while gubernatorial candidates in non- APC states will serve as state coordinators in their respective states