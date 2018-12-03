2019: Council inaugurates a 53-Man C’ttee, promises to deliver 99.9 percent votes for Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the 2019 governorship poll, the Management of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, at the weekend, inaugurated a 53 Man Committee of the Independent Campaign Group,ICG, with the target to deliver 99.9 percent of total votes in the area for the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The newly created ICG committee which is made up of various interest and ethnic groups across board, is headed by Chief Olusola Ajibose, an APC chieftain in the area.

Speaking after the swearing and oath taking by the committee members, at a brief ceremony, held at the Old-NRC Secretariat in the area, Chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, charged the group to ensure total victory for APC governorship candidate, as well as other candidates under the platform of the party in February/March general elections in the state.

In view of usual aparthy that follows election exercises, he stated that the council also aimed to record at least 75 percent of turnout by the electorate whose population is about 500,000 during the polls.

The council boss stressed that the aim and objectives for the setting up of the committee is to ensure maximum electoral victory for Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates in the general elections in the area.

Oke therefore, charged the committee members to embark on immediate house-to-house campaign in order to canvass votes from the electorate, despite the fact that APC is a force to reckon with in the area in particular and the state in general.

According to him, “The committee and everyone has been charged to embark on house to house, door to door engagement of various groups in the area in order to partner with APC for the continuity of governance in Lagos.

“We want to achieve a repeat of Osun State election result in Lagos State, a situation of progressives Government handing-over to another progressives.

“And this can only come about if everyone is involved to ensure that everybody that suppose to vote participate and vote for APC.”

On the need to shun electoral indiscipline, Oke, urged electorate and people of the area not to allow themselves to be used by mischievous groups and individuals to perpetrate any form of violence before, during and after the elections in the interest of the general public.

“They should keep voting for progress, unity, integrity, continuity of socio-economic development and infrastructural renewal which the APC stands for. APC is their sure bet,” he said.

Earlier, the committee members of ICG of the council took an oath of allegiance to the aims and objectives of the group before the crowd that turned out for the ceremony.