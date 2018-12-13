2019: Bury PDP with your votes-Hamzat tells Nigerians

.As APC launches over 150 campaign vehicles, commences full campaign next Monday.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Dr. Olufemi Hamzat, running-mate to Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged electorate in the state and Nigeria to use their electoral powers to finally “bury” the remains of the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos and Nigeria in the 2019 general elections.

Hamzat who accused PDP of haven destroyed the country for 16 years of misrule, was quick to add that the governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Mr Jimi Agbaje, has no plans for the state.

Speaking at the unveiling of over 150 campaign buses of the party for 2019 general elections at the APC Secretariat, Acme, Ogba Lagos, yesterday, Hamzat said, “PDP has destroyed Nigeria during its 16 years reign in power and therefore, electorate should vote massively for the ruling APC to ensure that PDP is buried and never return to seat of power in Nigeria again.”

While stressing the need for continuity of the ruling party at the federal and state levels, Hamzat who stood in for Sanwo-Olu, said: “Our campaign will be very easy because PDP destroyed this country for 16 years. They spent N1.7trillion on power for 16 years and they were able to give the country just 2,950 megawatts. But within three years of APC, we have increased power to 6,500 megawatts.

“The PDP government did not complete any road in the country. But APC within three years in office has completed many roads in the country. It is this government that finished the Gombe-Yola-Taraba Road. The Oyo-Ogbomoso road is about 80 per cent completion.

“Because of the future of our children, it is important that we protect this country from PDP. PDP should be buried as a party; they must never come back again. They don’t have any plan.”

Hamzat also took a swipe at Agbaje for saying Lagos is under bondage.

He contrary to the claim, Hamzat said Lagos State has grown economically from a state that was bankrupt in 1999 to a state that has now become the only state in Nigeria that can survive without federal allocation because of former Governor Bola Tinubu’s visionary leadership.

“The PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje is saying that Lagos is under bondage. Who enslave them? We are free in Lagos. When Asiwaju Tinubu took over Lagos in 1999, the state was bankrupt and IGR was just N600million. The state was borrowing money then to pay salaries.

“It was Asiwaju that raised the allocation of the state. It is after we took over that the state grew economically. Today, we are the only state that can live without federal allocation.”

He later flagged off the campaign vehicles with the cutting off a tape.

Earlier, in his address, Lagos APC chairman, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, affirmed that APC is a big party andca party to beat just as he expressed confidence that the ruling party will win 2019 general elections in Lagos and at the federal level.

He also disclosed that the Lagos APC will flag of its governorship campaign on Monday, December 17, at Ikeja, the capital of the state, noting that the campaign will include all candidates, including the presidential campaign teams of all