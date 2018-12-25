2019: Buhari, running self-indicting campaign – Atiku

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of running a self-indicting campaign ahead of the 2019 polls.

Atiku takes on buhari on claims : ‘Some projects have been abandoned, not completed’

Atiku, who was reacting to a charge by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Nigerians to ignore empty promises while carrying out a door-to-door campaign in Lagos last Sunday, said by failing to deliver on the 2015 electioneering promises, the Vice President has invariably admonished Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019.

Speaking through his media assistant, Paul Ibe, Atiku, for the umpteenth time, promised to usher Nigerians into a new era of job creation, security and a stable economy if voted into power.

Cautioning citizens to be wary of “broken promises,” the former Vice President tasked Nigerians to take a moment to reflect on his campaign blueprint and hold him accountable for every item listed therein, stressing that his motivation to seek the highest elective office in the land was informed by altruistic motive of getting Nigeria to realize her true potentials within the shortest possible time.

In an exclusive chat with our correspondent, Atiku berated the APC-led government for what he called “their helplessness” in failing to provide qualitative governance to the people more than three years “after promises were made to make Nigeria the place to be for all.”

According to Ibe, “Osinbajo is running a self-indicting campaign for his boss and himself. How can they ask Nigerians to beware of empty promises when they are the ones that made the promises? Come on, do these people think Nigerians are fools? They promised to create three million jobs in a year but we are witnessing job losses in millions since they took over. They promised to make a naira equal to the dollar but a dollar is almost N400 today. They promised to bring insecurity down on its knees but as I am talking to you now, Zamfara is on fire. Soldiers in large numbers were recently killed. One of our finest former Defence Chiefs, Air Marshal Alex Badeh was a few days ago killed very close to the nation’s capital.

“Do not forget that under this administration, some Nigerians took their lives, unable to put up with what life suddenly threw at them. I can go on and on, but Nigerians know what to do when the time comes.”

He called on eligible voters to trust the PDP flag bearer with their mandate, stating that after making a success of his public office career office as well as his foray in business, Atiku would not disappoint in replicating the same feat if voted into power.

“In Let’s Get Nigeria Working Again (Atiku’s blueprint), our candidate will restore hope and make Nigeria proud again. We are asking Nigerians to trust this man who has proven beyond doubt, his capacity to deliver at the big stage. He is not a converted democrat. He is a born democrat, not one who got converted because the old road was closed,” he added.