2019 Budget: Osinbajo presides over brief FEC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, Wednesday presided over brief Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting which lasted less than one hour thirty minutes.

The brief FEC started about 10am when the Vice president arrived at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja with Christian and Muslim prayers said by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelemah and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello respectively.

But in less than one hour thirty minutes, the FEC, meeting was adjourned and the Ministers immediately proceeded to the National Assembly for the presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai, when asked whether there would be any briefing on the outcome of brief FEC, he said there would be none.

The budget presentation was coming six weeks late when compared to that of 2018 budget which was presented on November 7,2017.

Last year’s presentation lasted for about two hours with the President standing for 62 minutes to read the budget proposal.