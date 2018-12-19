2019 budget: How Senators, Reps jeered, cheered President Buhari

…prevented Dogara from giving vote of thanks

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Security within the national Assembly on Wednesday was unusually water tight. It was a day President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2019 budget proposal before a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Security operatives from the presidential villa took over the entire place as early as dawn.

Apparently, as a result of the striking parliamentary staff, the management of the institution took a plan B option of using the presidential gate of the National Assembly bordering the Supreme Court and the Villa.

The main gate of the complex opposite the federal secretariat as well as the entrance from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF were all shut.

Journalists and indeed, other people who had anything to do at the complex were subjected to rigorous security checks.

The checks continued around 10:30 am when they started making entry into chamber for the budget presentation that was billed for 11:am.

At least, more than 5 persons including operatives from the Department of State Service, DSS, Police anti-bomb squad and the National Assembly security officials were stationed at the door to the gallery, armed with a list of all Journalists.

A few of the lawmakers mostly members of the House were already seated in the chamber.

At exactly 11:17am, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara entered into the chamber amid cheers and handshaking with colleagues as he walked on down the ailes.

He conducted the parliamentary national prayer at 11:20am.

Within the period, the Speaker read a motion to admit the President of the senate into the Chamber.

He looked around and noticed that there was not motion to ursher President Buhari.

He asked: “What of the motion to allow the president and his entourage”?

Looking out, he asked the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Lasun and the Leader of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to come to the podium.

“DS and the leader, can you, please, approach the chair, he said. Time was 11:27 am.

At this time, the seat of the Senate President was brought. Similarly, a DSS operative ushered in that of President Buhari just as another operative brought in the president’s lectern.

Dogara after the tête tart with his colleague, pleaded for all quests including journalists at the gallery to excuse the chambers for 5 minutes, leaving only the lawmakers behind. Time was 11:32 am.

While the executive session was still ongoing, the cabinet members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC which included the ministers walked into the lobby. Time was 11:40 am.

At exactly, 11:49am, Ita Enag, the Senior Assistant to the President on Legislative Matters walked into the lobby with the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, apparently and elatedly carrying the budget proposal adorned with Nigeria’s colour and coat of arm.

Later at 11:50am, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo entered the lobby with his entourage while the lawmakers’ meeting was still ongoing.

He was taken to the Speaker’s second office at the White House.

The gallery door opened for Journalists at 12: 25pm.

At 12:28 pm, the lawmakers began to chant songs “Kingdom come by struggle, kingdom come”.

The were mostly lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Then, the House got divided along partisan lines.

At 12:29pm, the Senators walked into the chambers to join House members.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki walked into the Chamber 12:30 pm, amid cheers and handshake with Reps members.

Almost immediately afterwards, lawmakers resumed the chants. Time was 12:32pm.

Later, some placards were smuggled into the chamber.

Just immediately, some struggling became rife amongst the lawmakers who tried to get a hold of one just as others were seen resisting them.

Hon. Linus Okorie from Imo State and Hon. Bashir Babale from Kano State were seen dragging the placards thrown to the lawmakers by Hon. Chika Adamu from Niger State.

By 11:36pm, Osinbajo walked into the chamber, amid the skirmishes even as the solidarity song continued at the background.

Calm eventually returned at 12:40 pm when both the Senate President and the Speaker prevailed on the lawmakers, by hitting the gavel and appealing for their attention.

At about the same time, another altercation erupted between Senators Sam Anyanwu, Solomon Olalekan and Goodwill Akpabio.

It was not clear what the issue and reasons were.

Just immediately, the House members resumed their song.

At 12:42pm, the hall yet again erupted with the coming of the president. It was simply a cacophony of some rowdiness.

The Army band at the gallery began making some precursor tunes. Many lawmakers began to clap their hands while the solidarity chants continued.

At 12:43, “sai Baba”, referring to President Buhari took over the peace of the hall.

At 12:44pm, the National Anthem came from the army band. All was calm again except for camera clicks.

Done with the anthem, another round of jubilation and boos came loud from within. But the band played on.

The song continued with almost an equal reaction from the APC lawmakers who shouted indiscernible tunes, too.

Saraki resumed his begging and hitting of the gavel, begging the lawmakers to calm down.

Then came the prayers. Christian version first and then, Islam. Time was 12:50pm.

At about the same time, Saraki as the chairman of the National Assembly began to make his formal speech. A very short one it was. He then invited the president for his presentation.

Time was 12: 52pm when the president began to speech.

Intermittently into the speech, there were jeers abs cheers on both partisan paths.

For instance, there was a thunderous ” no, no” when the president said that the economy has recovered from recession. Same when he said insurgency had been defeated and he is fighting corruption head-on.

There were also boos and cheers when the president said in his speech that Nigeria was rice import free.

The situation became even more ridiculous when the president mid way in to his speech excused himself to drink water.

APC lawmakers, fathers and mothers clapped in admiration. Time was now 1:31pm.

President Buhari ended his speech at 1:55pm.

Then, there was standing ovation mostly from APC lawmakers, and then, a sound from the army band oozed out just as Buhari hailed supported in clinched fist.

“Sai Baba” chants came even louder on the microphone. It was not clear whose voice that was. But APC House leader, Gbajabiamila was seen shouting “said baba” in an extraordinary jubilant mood and with gusto too.

Just then, the tone changed. “Four more years”, took the air.

There was another stifled struggle with some placards. Vanguard couldn’t read the inscriptions on it as the lawmakers holding them couldn’t muster the courage to lift them up very well.

Just then, the PDP stock resumed their chants “Kingdom come by struggle” just as their APC counterpart resumed their “four more years” chants, indicating with so their fingers of 4 plus 4.

The totally surprised Dogara was seen hitting the gavel, pleading for attention of the lawmakers but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He had been asked to give his speech and possibly a vote of thanks but the APC lawmakers wouldn’t want any of those.

Perhaps, they were apprehensive the Speaker may bash the president’s presentation since Saraki was very tacit with world’s, clearly didn’t make any comments on issues earlier.

The chamber got real mad with boos and cheers.

Just immediately, the army bad soloed the national anthem to mark the closing of the ceremony. Time was 2:04pm.

Of course, in the spirit of nationalism and obedience to the laws, the lawmakers especially the APC’s sang alongside the band in high ecstasy.

With the anthem over, President Buhari, turned round to the podium and shook hands with Saraki, Dogara, and exited the chamber at 2:05pm with army band producing some scintillating tunes at the background.

Saraki and Dogara patiently stood for the president until he finally left the chamber.

The Senate president then left the podium into the waiting arms of his colleagues who sang “happy birthday”, to mark his 56th birthday anniversary today.