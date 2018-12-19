2019 Budget: Behave yourself, Buhari tells Lawmakers

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the jeering from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday cautioned them to behave themselves, noting that the whole world is watching what Nigeria is doing.

“May I remind the Hon members that the world is watching. We are supposed to be above this”, he said.

Note also that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, cheered and hailed him as he arrived the chamber to present the 2019 budget.

They were chanting “Sai, Baba, Sai Baba,” while their PDP colleagues said “no, no. And ‘Freedom comes by struggle, by struggle; freedom come.’

