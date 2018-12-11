2019: Atiku, Duke, Ezekwesili shun signing of peace accord

—You should honour what you signed—Gowon

—INEC, Security should be maintain neutrality—EU

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – FORMER Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr. Donald Duke and that of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili on Tuesday boycotted the signing of peace accord by Presidential candidate’s and their political parties in Abuja.



The ceremony which was organised by National Peace Committee for a peaceful conduct of the 2019 elections, was attended by diplomatic corps, international community, religious and traditional rulers.

There was no information on why Atiku and others absented themselves from the ceremony.

Speaking as the guest speaker, the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon advised the Presidential candidates and their political parties to honour the agreement they have signed in the interest of the nation.

The European delegation advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies to be neutral in the election.

The EU said that Nigeria set a record of credible and transparent election for Africa and the world to emulate in 2015, advising that such gain recorded should be consolidated.

Details later…