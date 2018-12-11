2019: Atiku adoption ‘ll actualize paradigm shift for good governance- Presidential candidate

By David Odama

LAFIA- THE Presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Yunusa Tanka Tuesday canvassed the need for Nigeria to have a paradigm shift to usher in younger generation into a political state of orderliness in governance.

The presidential candidate who said the adoption of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is designed to push the APC presidential candidate out of power in 2019, maintained however that the coalition is based on ideology anchored on the believe that the ideas of the younger political class would not be thrown to the dust over the interest of the Nigeria people.

Tanko who spoke at a dinner to mark the 10 years reunion of the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) graduands of 1998/99 batch of the institution said the adoption of Atiku Abubakar by the coalition of over 45 political party is for the enthronement of equal opportunities, respect for human rights and accelerated growth and development of Nigeria.

According to him, it is time for Nigerians to jump out of the train of President Muhammadu Buhari stressing that the man presiding over the affairs of the nation today is not the leader Nigerians trooped out enmasse to elect.

￼His words: “Some of us risked our political careers to rally round Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and today we have realised that we are in a one-chance vehicle. But I say that having realized where we are, it is time to get down from that one-chance vehicle.

Also speaking on the occasion, a Katsina state born business man, Adamu lauded Nigerians for their resilient, perseverance in the face of the insecurity and other forms of criminality going on in the country.

He called on eligible voters especially the younger leaders to re-direct the roadmap to lead the nation out of the economic quagmire also challenged the younger Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the not too young to run to be active in 2019 to change the political narrative in the country.