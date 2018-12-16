2019: Arewa in Lagos, Igunuko endorse Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

LAGOS—THE Arewa community in Lagos State and Igunuko Traditional Religion Association of Nigeria, yesterday, endorsed Owolabi Salis of Alliance for Democracy, AD, as their governorship candidate in the 2019 elections.

Speaking while presenting a letter of endorsement to Salis at a special ceremony in Lagos by Arewa Integrated in conjunction with Council of Rulers and Elders of Arewa communities in Lagos, yesterday, the group’s Chairman, Alhaji Musa Kachala, said they were not there to show off but for Salis and AD, since after many years in Lagos they had seen what ‘change’ means.

Alhaji Kachala said: “In 2019, our candidate is High Chief Owolabi Salis. He is our brother and listens to us. Those of us here will take the message back to our people all over Lagos State. The northern people in Lagos recognise him and he knows our challenges.”

Responding, Salis said: “It is not about me. The Arewa community just endorsed the people of Lagos State and hope for the less-privileged. The plan is to defeat money with hope. The ruling party has budgeted trillions to destabilise the voters and buy over some opposition parties. But Lagosians know it is not for their interests.

“Arewa are stakeholders here, so they deserve the recognition my administration will give them, because our loyalty in AD is to the people, while the loyalty of the ruling party’s candidate will always be to individuals.”

Similarly, speaking at Igunuko’s 2018 seminar in Lagos, the National Chairman, Mr. Mudashiru Macaulay, said: “We endorse Salis’ candidacy because a lot has been left undone in the state and we believe in Salis’ ideas and people-oriented manifesto.”