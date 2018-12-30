2019: APC must have 100% votes in Katsina — Oshiomhole

By Bashir Bello

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the National Chairman of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday said that the party deserves bloc vote from the people of Katsina state.

He said the party must have 100% votes in the state being the home state of the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

9th NSF: Obaseki receives torch of unity, says Edo ready to compete

Oshiomhole stated this while flagging off the campaign of Governor Aminu Bello Masari for second term and other party flag bearers for the various elective seats in Funtua local government area of the state.

The National party Chairman urged the electorate to vote for the APC in all the elective positions including the Senate to give the party edge over the oppositions in the National Assembly to give President Buhari support base to restore the nation’s lost glory.

According to him, “APC must have 100% votes in Katsina State.

“The South-South are convinced with the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari hence the large turnout which greeted his flagging off campaign in Uyo.

“It is not over until it is over. Go out and vote on election days, don’t seat back at home and assume that the APC will win the election.

Abiodun Ogun APC gov. candidate visits Buhari

“We also need to vote our senators back to the Senate to sustain our majority in order to give President Muhammadu Buhari the based support to restore the nation’s lost glory.

“Masari deserves a second term. He has performed creditably well with the fear of God and honesty. He has invested heavily in the education for the children of the poor. He has also provided water and other social basic amenities,” Oshiomhole stressed.