2019: APC denies plans to destabilise PDP controlled states

ABUJA: Ahead of the next general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has debunked allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that it was working in cahoots with security agencies and fifth columnists to destabilise PDP-controlled states and gain electoral victory in such states.

In a Wednesday statement, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, urged the PDP to throw in the towel and agree that it had already lost the general elections.

The statement reads;

‘Reaction to the PDP’s latest false alarm that the EFCC and the police are working on how to destabilise the PDP controlled states, ostensibly to favour APC.

“That is straight from the PDP book of lies. The opposition party, having failed this country for 16 years, is currently failing its members who must be ashamed of the cheap lies being churned out on a daily basis by the thoroughly discredited party.

“In less than a week, PDP has reeled out four embarrassing false alarms. It claimed the bank accounts of its presidential running mate, Mr. Peter Obi were frozen; it was a lie. It followed that with the ridiculous claim that the house of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s sons were raided and his sons were arrested; it was a blatant lie. It claimed the national peace committee did not invite Atiku for the signing of the national peace accord; it turned out he was invited. Today, it is crying wolf again. This time it is the EFCC and the police working on how to destabilise the PDP controlled states. How shameful? Is this all PDP can offer?

“False alarms! They cannot campaign about roads, rail line, electricity, diversification of the economy, agriculture and solid minerals and how to bail the ordinary Nigerians from the abyss. They are ashamed to talk about it because it is a reminder of the PDP’s years of waste.

“It is about time PDP realised that Nigerians are bored and tired of their lies. There is nothing wrong if PDP throws in the towel at this stage as it has become apparent that it is finding it difficult to confront the imminent defeat in the coming elections.”