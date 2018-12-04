2019: Anioma has four more years in Govt House —Okolugbo

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—GOVE-RNORSHIP candidate of Change Advocacy Party, CAP, in Delta State, Comrade Gloria Okolugbo, has said that Delta North Senatorial District has four more years to stay in Government House, Asaba, before handing over to another senatorial district in 2023.

Okolugbo, a former Commissioner for Multilateral Relations and Energy in the state, stated this when he visited former military President, General Ibrahim Babaginda (retd.) at his Hilltop residence in Niger State.

She, however, called on the Central Senatorial District and Delta South Senatorial District to support the North in its bid to produce the next governor of the state.

“It is indeed the turn of Delta North Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state in the spirit of fairness and equity.”

Comrade Okolugbo asserted that she was motivated by her passion for development, adding that she was in Niger State to meet with IBB because of his role in the creation of Delta State and also seek his blessings.

Receiving Okolugbo and her entourage, Babaginda acknowledged the diverse nature of the state, emphasising the need for the people of Delta North to be united, adding, “This is the only way to actualise the hopes and aspirations of the people.”