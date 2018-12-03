2019: Agbaje, Sanwo-Olu, disagree over Lagos’ status

…We need to free Lagos — Agbaje

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—BARELY 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, lifted ban on governorship campaigns, the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, APC, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, yesterday, disagreed over the current status of Lagos State.

While the PDP candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, alleged that the state was in bondage and needs freedom, his opponent, the APC candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu faulted the claim saying that Lagos only needs continuous development.

Speaking via his social media handle, Agbaje said: “As I have said, our fight against the status quo would not be easy. But as a people, we would continue to stand up to bullies in our quest to free Lagos from the hands of overlords and vested interests.”

Reacting, Mr Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to ignore the claim.

The APC candidate, who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Akran of Badagry, De-Ahollu Menu-Toyi, promised that when elected, his administration will push for construction of a seaport within Badagry and completion of the Lagos-Badagry 10-lane road.

He assured the monarch that the projects will be part of his administration’s infrastructural focal point.

He also noted that the plan would make the generations yet to come appreciate efforts of those before them.