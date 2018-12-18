2019: Abubakar tasks police, others on credible polls

Former Head of State and Chairman, National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on the police and other stakeholders to show more commitment toward conducting credible elections in 2019.

Abubakar, who was the Chairman of the occasion, made the call at a security summit for stakeholders on the electoral process on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The police and stakeholders must show commitment to the 2019 general elections,“ he said.

He said the current security challenges in the country should be of concern to all Nigerians, adding that all stakeholders must collaborate with the police to provide security during the elections.

The former head of state also called on the police to discharge their duties in accordance with the law to erase the perception of intimidation Nigerians have about them.

He also enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other security agencies to put Nigeria first as the whole world was looking up to them on the conduct credible elections.

In a remark, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, urged security agencies in the country to carry out their constitutional mandate in accordance with the law.

He said that Nigeria was greater than any individual or group, adding that election was not “a do-or-die affair’’ but a contest where the popular candidates emerge.

“Unity of Nigeria is not negotiable and we should be fair and equitable in all we do,“ he said.

The monarch also advised the youths to shun violence while refusing to be used by unscrupulous politicians.

Prof. Etannibi Alemika of the University of Jos said that there could not be credible elections were violence persisted.

He attributed the low-level of participation of women in politics in Nigeria to violence which had characterised elections in the country.

The university lecturer said that the lucrative native of politics in the country had also contributed to the frequent violence being reordered during elections.

Alemika said that every Nigerian was under obligation to be security conscious during elections, adding that it was not the duty of security agencies alone.

He said that there was a need to engage actors in the political process like politicians and the media among others ahead of the 2019 elections.

“There is a need to continue to educate the people on democratic rule for the sustenance of democracy,’’ he said.

He urged the National Assembly to enact laws that would promote and sustain democratic governance in the country.

The don said that election security had become a source of concern and urged security agencies to collaborate to check violence during elections.

The summit was attended by members of political parties, NGOs, the military, market women and members of the diplomatic corps among others. ( NAN)