2019: 35 parties, 550 NGOs, market women, students endorse Umahi

ABAKALIKI—Thirty-five out of the 47 political parties in Ebonyi State have adopted the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for a second term in office.

They hinged the decision on Umahi’s landmark achievements, supporting and allowing the existence of other political parties in the state and his administration empowerment programmes as reason for the adoption.

The chairperson of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in the state, Comrade Adibe Nwafor Jennifer announced the adoption at the Pa Ngele Orunta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, during the grand finale prayer rally in support of the re-election of Umahi.

Nwafor stated that 35 of the 47 political parties in the state in their last meeting x-rayed the activities of Umahi’s administration in the last three years and came to the conclusion that the governor has surpassed his campaign promises and expressed the confidence that he would do better if elected for a second term in office.

The IPAC Chairperson enumerated some of the achievements of the governor to include, “the reconstruction of the Abakaliki/Afikpo express road, a section of the Enugu/Abakaliki express road, the construction of the three gigantic flyovers in the capital city, empowerment of over 4,500 widows, IPAC members and the construction of almost all the internal roads in the capital city.”

Others include, the construction of the multi-billion naira shopping mall, the construction of the Ecumenical Centre, other numerous achievements in the education, health, agriculture, and commerce sectors in the state.

“The members of the council are happy with the achievements of the Umahi-led administration in the state and will work assiduously towards the re-election of the governor to move the state to an enviable height,” Nwafor added.

Similarly, over 550 Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs, the Civil Society Organisations, CSOs and Governor David Umahi support groups in Ebonyi State also, during the rally, endorsed the second term ambition of the governor.