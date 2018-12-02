2 kidnappers arrested in Ondo, others flee with gunshot injuries

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—TWO suspected kidnappers, Alhassan Saleh and Yahaya Yakubu, were yesterday arrested at Owo, in Ondo State, after a shootout with security agencies while others escaped with gunshots.

The victims, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim and Moshood Suleiman, who were abducted in the early hours of yesterday at Shagari Village in Akure were rescued in a village called Ijelu via Owo.

Vanguard gathered that the combined forces of security agents foiled the kidnap attempt.

The state police image maker, Femi Joseph, in a statement in Akure, said the efforts of security agencies in Ondo to rid the state of violent crimes, especially kidnaping, are beginning to yield the desired results as the combined forces of security agents foiled a kidnap attempt today(yesterday).

His words: “The victims, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim and Moshood Suleiman, who were abducted today(yesterday) at Shagari Village in Akure, were immediately rescued in a village called Ijelu via Owo.

“As soon as the incident occurred, all the service commanders namely commissioner Olugbenga Adeyanju , Brigadier James Ataguba of the 32 artillery brigade, Mr. Pedro Ideba of Civil Defence, and Mr. S. Ayege of the DSS Contacted one another and raced to the scene.

“After exchange of gunshots with the hoodlums, their efforts paid off as they did not only rescue the victims but also arrested two of the suspects with AK-47 magazine recovered from them as others escaped with gunshots injuries.”

Joseph added that “efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects, while those arrested are helping the security agents in their investigations.”