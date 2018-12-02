2 docked over theft of cow bones worth N1. 2m

By Jane Echewodo

Two labourers, were yesterday remanded in Kirikiri Prison by an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing cow bones worth N1. 2 million.

Abubakar Abdullahi, 28, and Abdullahi Ibrahim, 22, were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

According to the Police prosecutor, Sergeant Innocent Odugbo, the accused persons stole cow bones valued at N1.2 million, property of one Adedotun Ayodele.

Odugbo told the court that the accused committed the offence with others still at large on November 28, at about 1.30a.m. at abattoir, Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

He said the accused brought sacks and loaded the bones in it.

“The accused loaded the sacks with the cow bones; they were caught by a passer-by,” he added.

The accused pleaded guilty to conspiracy but pleaded not guilty to stealing.

Chief Magistrate S. K. Matepo remanded the duo in Kirikiri Prisons, pending sentence at the next date of adjournment.

Matepo adjourned the case until December 12, 2018