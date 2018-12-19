19th NSF: Plateau coach optimistic of winning volleyball gold

John Philip, the head coach of Plateau male volleyball team, on Thursday said he was confident of winning the gold medal at the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abuja.

Philip’s team beat the Anambra team 3-2 to advance to the male volleyball event’s semi-finals at the ongoing NSF in Abuja.

In the match played at the open volleyball courts, Plateau defeated Anambra 25-19 25-22 23-25 23-25 15-9.

Philip however said his team was ready to win the gold medal for their state.

“That was our last match in the stage group. But we have been training long ago ahead of this competition, and we are fully prepared for this event.

“We will play the semi-final match tomorrow and will win the game. Our target is to play the final match and win,” he said.

Uche Okafor, the coach of Anambra, said he was happy his players performed well.

He however noted that it was unfortunate they lost their match.

“My players tried their best and they gave their opponents a tough time. But the winning team is always the best, no matter how you fight.

“We will go on to play in the third-place match on Friday, and it will be a serious game. We will fight hard to secure the third-place medal,” Okafor said.

In the second match, Ondo state beat Rivers 3-1 and will now meet Plateau in the first semi-final match.

Rivers will face Anambra on Friday.(NAN)