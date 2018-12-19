19th NSF: Ondo beat Plateau to qualify for volleyball semis

Ondo State male volleyball team on Monday defeated their counterparts from Plateau 3-1 to progress to semi-finals of the event of the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja.

Plateau had won the first set with 25-19 points before Ondo turned the table around by winning the remaining three sets 18-25, 17-25 and 15-25 to make the tally 3-1.

The Head Coach of Ondo State Volleyball team, Adeniyi Adekalu, told NAN that the victory was expected with the level of preparation of his team before the festival.

Adekalu said his team had won the zonal elimination, a competition in Cotonou and Shell competition in Port Harcourt ahead of the festival proper.

“We have been preparing ourselves, we know what will happen here and you could see how we came back when we were almost going,” he said.

Adekalu said the the people of Ondo State should be expecting more of good results in coming encounters.

Also, John Philip, Head Coach of Plateau team, told NAN that his team played very well, saying that “the first game gives you time to tune up.”

Philip said his boys would gear up for the next match against Yobe to ensure qualification to the semi-finals.

The festival, which kicked-off on Dec. 6, will end on Dec. 16. (NAN)