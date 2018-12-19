19th NSF: Lagos compounds Adamawa’s woes in basketball

Adamawa women’s basketball team continued their winless streak at the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) with a 20-67 defeat in the hands of their Lagos counterparts at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

It has been a smooth sail for Lagos women’s basketball team so far with a 100 per cent record.

Peter Amedu, the coach of the Lagos contingent, however, said they could not be complacent.

“Every team that qualified for this tournament came with a purpose, which is to win. I won’t write any team off just because we are winning.

“Winning is an attitude and we are taking every game one at a time and our goal is to get to the final and win gold. It is all about discipline and hard work.

‘’We rarely broke a sweat against Adamawa, winning the first quarter 24-1 points. The second quarter ended 13-8 in favour of Lagos, while the third was 19-6 points.

‘’Despite fatigue setting in and playing under a harsh weather condition, we are able to round off with 11-5 points,” said Amedu.

He said the victory was well deserved against an Adamawa side that got 80 per cent of their points through free throws. (NAN)