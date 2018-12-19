19th NSF: Kaduna beat Oyo in penalty shootout to take hockey gold

Abuja – The Kaduna State team on Thursday defeated their Oyo State counterparts 3-2 in the men’s hockey event at the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja on Thursday.

In the medal match, Linus Kelvin of Team Kaduna held his nerves to convert the deciding sudden death shootout.



Both teams had failed to score in regulation time, as neither yielded to pressure.

Kelvin and Bala Emmanuel were enterprising for Team Kaduna, just as Yinka Jayeoba and Dare Adeleke were also good for Team Oyo.

After four periods with nothing to separate the teams, the game went into penalty shootout.

John Peter, Joseph Christopher and Victor Kish failed to convert their kicks for Kaduna state, while Adedokun Toluwani, Faluyi Ezekiel and Fowobare Tosin also fired blank for Oyo state.

However, when it got to the “sudden death’’ period, Kelvin converted for Kaduna state, while his opposite number Jayeoba missed his penalty kick to hand over the game to Kaduna state.(NAN)