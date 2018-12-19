19th NSF: “Flawed festival better than no festival”

Fabulude Olawande, Ag General Manager of the Ondo State Sports Council, has said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development should be commended, not knocked, for bankrolling the 19th National Sports Festival (FSF) in Abuja.

Olawande made this call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the NSF in Abuja on Saturday.

The Ag GM, who assumed duty in Ondo sports scribe in August, said injecting life into the NSF, six years after the last edition was staged, was better than abandoning the sports fiesta, regardless of the snags experienced.

READ ALSO: National Sports Festival: 8,861 athletes vie for honours

“It has been six years since the National Sports Festival was held. We may say it wasn’t perfect. We may say it hasn’t been the most impressive in terms of turn out.

“We may say logistics, organisation and publicity were defective. However, I strongly believe that the greatest challenge has been overcome.

“Subsequent editions can only get better because it is better to revive the festival, with all its shortcomings, than to let it die. It can only get better,” he said.

Team Ondo have won 11 gold, three silver and 11 bronze medals so far at the ongoing NSF, including in the 100m women’s sprint won by Bukola Boluwatife.

Olawande believes that it is testament to the state’s developmental sports initiative.

“I became the Ag GM of the sports council in August and we made it clear that our focus would be on developmental sports.

“We are determined to ensure that we surpass whatever we achieve at this festival. We are optimistic because we have the full support of our governor and his cabinet,” he said.

The 19th NSF, which began in Dec. 6, will end on Sunday. (NAN).