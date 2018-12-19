19th NSF: Delta win 7 gold, Kano 2 gold medals from swimming’s day 2

Abuja – Team Delta to the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abuja on Sunday won seven gold medals while Balyesa clinched three silver medals on Day 2 of the swimming competition.

Delta dominated the swimming events to leave the other states gaping at the ongoing fiesta.

In 400m individual medley women, Akiayefa Timipamere from Delta returned with a time 05:56.80 to take first position and claim the gold medal.

Gagbe Ifiezibe from Bayelsa had a time of 06:01.53 for the silver medal, while Faith John from Lagos took the bronze with a time of 07:09.14.

In the second event, the 200m individual medley men, Nmor Ifeakachukwu of Delta returned with a time of 02:22.98 for the gold medal.

Dino Ebarakumo from Rivers had 02:25.31 to take the silver, and Yellow Yeiyah from Kano returned 02:27.42 for the bronze.

In 50m breaststroke women, Iyadi Chinelo of Delta clinched the third gold medal for the state with a time of 35:43.

Racheal Tonjor from Rivers had 35:80 for the silver medal, while Doumtmi Okoko from Bayaelsa returned 37:27 for bronze.

In 50m butterfly men, Yellow Yeiyah returned 26:16 for Kano State to win its first gold medal.

Also, Nmor Ifeakachukwu from Delta with a time 26:54 won for the state a silver medal, while Confident Isobo from Rivers took the bronze with 27:33.

In 200m backstroke women, Timipamere Akiayefa of Delta won the state’s fifth gold medal.

Ifezebe Gagbe of Bayelsa returned in a time of 02:57.8 to win silver and Febisola Adamolekun of Oyo took the bronze with 03:04.58.

In the 1500m freestyle women, Deborah Okpochini of Delta returned 21:05.10 for the state’s sixth gold medal.

Ifiezebe Gagbe of Bayelsa had 21:45.37 for his state’s fifth silver medal, while Oluchi Obi of Lagos took the bronze with 22:21.53.

In the event’s 4x200m freestyle relay men, Team Delta won the gold medal with 08:55.75 and Team Kano with 09:05.54 took the silver medal.

Team Edo with 09:05.72 took the bronze and Team Bayelsa took the fourth position.(NAN)