18 LASTMA officers killed carelessly in 2018-Ambode laments

Approves setting up of 15 mobile courts, N10m to slain LASTMA officer

..Traffic Radio tasked on raising attitudinal change consciousness among road users

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has disclosed that no fewer than 18 officers of the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA lost their lives in line of duty through different circumstances this year in the state.

In the process, Ambode also disclosed that atleast 24 officers were maimed from injuries sustained as a result of reckless driving by motorists who often disobeyed the State 2012 road traffic law.

However, State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan has tasked the State-owned Traffic Radio 96.1 to rise up to the challenge of unruly practices on Lagos roads by redirecting the content of its programmes to a change of attitude and promotion of a culture of brotherliness among road users.

The governor gave the statistics of the casualties, on Sunday , after a closed door meeting at the LASTMA Headquarters, Oshodi, which was attended by traffic officers, Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hyginus Omeje and members of his cabinet.

It was gathered that over 10 LASTMA officers were mowed down last year by recalcitrant drivers while managing traffic within the state.

According to Ambode, the meeting which became expedient was also part of moves to commiserate with the traffic managers over death of their colleague, Rotimi Adeyemo, who was shot by a policeman attached to Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad, FSARS, Olukunle Olonade, at Iyana-Ipaja roundabout in Alimosho axis.

“As at today, we have lost 18 LASTMA officers in the line of duty, just because they were performing their civic duty. I also have 24 LASTMA officers that are permanently incapacitated in various hospitals this year alone,” the governor added.

He stated that the statistics were kept over time in order not to cause any panic or chaos in Lagos, but Adeyemo’s death barely two weeks ago compelled Government to release the data recorded over time.

“We have not been churning out this data, just because we believe Lagosians will understand that this men and women we put on the line of duty, are harmless and have nothing to protect themselves, except the traffic laws they tend to protect and regulate vehicle movement in the state.

“This is a sober moment for us, but again, I need to encourage and further appeal to all our other law enforcement officers, that the State Government is with them and would do everything to protect their lives and create a conducive atmosphere for them to work.”

.Orders creation of 15 mobile courts

Apparently, worried by the persistent attack, Ambode ordered that more mobile courts be established to prosecute any motorist found violating traffic law in the state.

He stressed that the state government coukd not fold its arms anymore and allows drivers or anyone kill personnel working for the growth and development of the state.

According to him, “We have directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to immediately increase the number of mobile courts from five to 20 and traffic offenders will be tried instantly on the spot.

“Government will not continue to fold its arms and allow traffic officers to be in danger.

First I appeal to all you, that we must obey traffic laws, secondly, we cannot turn the state into a state of lawlessness.

“So from this moment onwards, all our security agencies and also all officers concerned to discipline any traffic offender that is arrested. Government will go down and deal squarely with any traffic offender henceforth.

“We cannot allow people continue to commit offences for which we need to discipline them for. We will not allow traffic offenders to go scot-free anymore.

“The State Government does not want people to take advantage of the yuletide or because election is fast approaching we have majority of our people to protect and ensure they use the road safely,” he added.

Assuring residents that the government had intensified efforts towards boosting security, the governor disclosed that number of policemen deployed to streets have been increased basically to crime prone areas in the state.

“We assure everybody that we will enjoy a crime-scene holiday and election.

“Police officers have been told to complement efforts of traffic officers and ensure that the streets are safe and that every law abiding resident goes about without fear and molestation,” he stated.

.Announces N10m compensation to Adeyemo’s family

Meanwhile, the governor disclosed that N10 million would be paid to family of the slain LASTMA officer, Adeyemo, as compensation to the family over the loss they suffered.

Earlier, Imohimi assured residents that they would synergize with other agencies within the state to restore sanity on Lagos roads.

..Traffic Radio tasked to raise road friendly programs for users focus

In another development, Bamigbetan while tasking the management of the radio station to re-focus programming on right attitudinal change among road users at the weekend, during the maiden edition of the Lagos Traffic Radio, LTR Retreat in Lekki area of the State, said that special attention would henceforth be paid to traffic updates and traffic news at every “10 minutes’ ” interval.

He informed that the State Government realized that there was an urgent need for Lagos Traffic Radio, LTR to devote ample airtime for sensitization of road users on acceptable and road-friendly attitude while driving on Lagos roads.

Bamigbetan said that the rate of lawlessness among some road users was on the increase, describing it as very “worrisome and unacceptable” to the State Government.

He added that a change in attitude and appeal to the psyche of drivers, commuters and other road stakeholders was needed to bring about a saner situation on Lagos roads.

“We have realized that the limited numbers of LASTMA officials on our roads is not responsible for the traffic snarl being witnessed across the State because there is no amount of law enforcement officers that will be adequate to maintain sanity on our roads if road users do not cultivate the right attitude while on Lagos roads,” Bamigbetan emphasized.

He therefore, appealed to the management of the broadcast outfit to assist in reducing the burden of maintaining orderliness on Lagos road on the part of law enforcement officers by focusing the content of its programmes on ‘conscientizing’ the mindsets of every resident of the State especially the road users.

The Acting General Manager of the Traffic Radio, Mr. Tayo Akanle said that the theme of the Retreat: “Reinvigorating The Brand In A Competitive Market” reflects the need for the management team of the broadcast outfit to pay attention to the core mandates of the same, especially, in recent times that some privately-owned radio are competing for traffic news reportage with Lagos Traffic Radio.

He expressed the hope that the retreat would bring about solutions to issues that might be slowing down the progress and effectiveness of both the overall business process and service of Lagos Traffic Radio.