14yrs after, Abule-Egba residents celebrate another Yuletide in anguish

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAST Wednesday was the 14th anniversary of a pipeline explosion that rocked Abule-Egba community in Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos State, killing hundreds of residents. The disaster is still fresh in the memory some of the victims who constantly pray against such incidents in the area. However, they have been thrown into anguish again as another explosion hit the densely populated community on December 19, leaving many in sorrow, tears and blood.

Houses, cars, burnt as explosion rocks Abule -Egba, Lagos

During a visit to the community on December 26, a week after, many are yet to get over the shock of the explosion.

Some of the residents, South-West Voice gathered, relocated after the explosion as traders count their losses. One person hit most is the owner of the auto-mart, Auto-pillars, where over 15 vehicles were burnt.

The burnt vehicles and other property still littered the floor, providing relics for anyone who had not visited the community after the recent explosion that left scores injured and destroyed at least three buildings, 73 shops and 54 vehicles.

A breakdown of the statistics showed that on Arowolo street, four vehicles and 12 shops were razed, leaving the traders and mechanics to count their loses.

Also, on Shobowale Street, no fewer than three buildings, 11 shops and three vehicles were completely razed.

On Wamontaofeek Street, one building, occupied by several families, was completely destroyed as well as11 cars parked at mechanic workshops.

Also, on Adepegba Street, six shops filled with goods worth millions of naira were completely razed, leaving the traders to seek the Lagos State government’s assistance to restart their businesses.

No fewer than 20 shops and six vehicles were razed on Iyalode Abule-Egba Street and eight haulage trucks were burnt.

Victims narrate ordeal

Speaking to South-West Voice, Mr. Adebiyi Ibikunle, a resident, narrated that the December 19 explosion brought back sore memories of the tragedy that occurred 14 years ago, where many residents including children, died while trying to escape the explosion.

Ibikunle noted that the explosion affected the peaceful atmosphere that had started to envelop the community whenever they celebrate a hitch-free Boxing Day.

He said: “Though we celebrated the day peacefully but the havoc done by suspected vandals last Wednesday (December 19) has affected the mood in the community. We hope that government will find a lasting solution to prevent further occurrence in our community.”

A trader, Mrs. Mercy Michael, lamented that the sales were not as expected because some of those who should have patronized her suffered losses.

“I know they will get over it but we hope that this explosion will be the last. We expect the Federal Government to protect the pipelines from vandals.”

A haulage operator, Mr. Kamorudeen Adedoyin, hinted that no fewer than eight haulage operators have been rendered inactive by the explosion.

He said: “These eight were owners of the vehicles used for their haulage business. And since the explosion has dealt them a huge blow, they are now inactive except when anyone lends them vehicles to complete their business transactions. It is sad.”

A mechanic, John Ishola, lamented that 10 of the cars left in his custody by customers were destroyed by the inferno, leaving him in debt.

He hinted that the extent of losses could have been grave if he had not been able to remove 10 vehicles. He said: “Of the 20 vehicles in my workshop, I was only able to protect 10 and the others were destroyed.”

Another artisan, who specialized in interior design, Sulaimon Durosomo, disclosed that his office was razed completely, leaving him penniless.

“I don’t know where to start from. All I have laboured for in the last nine years were destroyed during the explosion. Aside that, the decorations I was contacted by my customers to supply, were also destroyed,” he lamented.

Among the houses affected was No.2 Wamontaofeek Street, Abule-Egba, which was gutted by fire which destroyed most parts of the building.

A resident, Mrs. Yinka Kambia,said that she and members of her family would be relocating from the community because their house is no longer safe for habitation.

She said: “We couldn’t salvage anything from our home. Aside that, we cannot stay here. We have to relocate and live with our relatives. The extent of damage suffered by the building during the explosion required that we move immediately.”