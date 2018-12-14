14 solders killed as troops battle Boko Haram on Christmas eve in Borno

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Nigerian Army said on Tuesday that 13 soldiers including a Policeman were killed in a fierce gunfight with Boko Haram terrorists along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

According to the Army, the Boko Haram terrorists laid an ambush for the troops but they fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists.

A statement signed by Col Onyeama Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said, “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Monday 24th December 2018 repelled a Boko Haram terrorists’ attack on a Forward Operational Base at Kukareta in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe state.

“The terrorists who attacked the location at about 6. 30 pm met with prompt and fierce response of the vigilant troops who engaged and overpowered them, killing several of the terrorists.

“Unfortunately however, a soldier was wounded in the encounter.

“In another encounter, troops of 1 Division on escort duty along Damaturu – Maiduguri road yesterday fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.

“The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight, courageously wading through the ambush.

“Sadly, thirteen military and a police personnel including a Police officer, paid the supreme price while extricating themselves from the ambush.

“A clearance Operation to pursue and eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists ambush party is still ongoing.

“The bodies of the gallant soldiers and the policeman and the wounded have been evacuated.

“The wounded soldier is currently receiving treatment”.