13-day-old baby stolen from beside sleeping mother in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—There was palpable fears in Uro quarters, Ajowa Akoko in Akoko North-West council area of Ondo State as a 13-day-old baby was stolen besides her sleeping mother by suspected ritualists.

It was gathered that the baby’s mother was not aware when the child was taken away beside her, but an elderly woman in the neighbourhood, who attempted to raise alarm when she saw the masked men, was reportedly attacked with machete by the men.

Family members and some youths in the community have raised a search team to comb the communities.

The father of the victim, according to a family member, is being suspected as there was no mutual love between him and the wife over the paternity of the baby”.

The Divisional Police Officer for Okeagbe, Adetaranmi Ibitayo, who confirmed the ugly incident, said that after the case of the missing child was lodged he personally visited the scene and met with the mother of the victim.

He disclosed that police detectives have commenced an investigation and vowed that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

Commenting on the matter, the traditional ruler of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momodu, described the incident as unfortunate and worrisome.

Oba Momodu said local vigilantes in the communities should be given incentives and orientation to complement the efforts of security agents.

According to him “many of them are hunters who were familiar with the terrain and the hideout of the criminals in their localities.

He pleaded with the security agents to be alive to their responsibility by protecting the people and help stem criminal activities in Akokoland and the entire state.