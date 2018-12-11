11plc re-launches aviation fuel business

11plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria plc) said it has recommenced the sale and marketing of aviation jet fuel (ATK) at the Murtala Mohamed International Airport and General Aviation Terminal (GAT – Domestic), in collaboration with AirBP.

The Company’s aviation business which has been inactive for the past five years is being revitalized in the wake of the construction of a new 20 million litre aviation jet fuel (ATK) tank, laying of new ATK pipelines linking the Company’s facility at Apapa with the Apapa Jetty.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, MD/CEO, 11plc, said “We are delighted with the relaunch and our collaboration with AirBP.

AirBP is one of the world’s largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We are leveraging their innovative technical support and risk management expertise to provide best-in-class aviation fuel services to airline customers”.

The Company, under its new management, continues to take huge strides in the Nigerian oil and gas downstream sector in keeping with its strategic investment drive geared toward repositioning for maximum output and improving the Company’s growth and earning potentials.