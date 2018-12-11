Breaking News
11 killed, including 5 hostages, as robbers attack Brazilian bank

On 3:32 pmIn News by TonyComments

Eleven people — six bank robbers and five hostages, including a child — were killed Friday in a pre-dawn assault on two banks in northeast Brazil foiled by police, the local mayor said.

The violence erupted in the city of Milagres, in the northeastern state of Ceara, with a fierce pre-dawn shootout between the armed robbers and the police.

“Our information from the hospital is 11 victims killed — six bandits and five hostages,” the mayor of Milagres, Lielson Landin, told Radio Band News.


