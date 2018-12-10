10 escape death as fuel-laden tanker crushes 4 tricycles in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—NO fewer than 10 persons, yesterday, narrowly escaped death when a tanker laden with fuel rammed into four commercial tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The incident occurred along Akenpai some distance from the Mopol base in the state capital at about 10.40am.

Four of the victims were said to have sustained serious injuries and rushed to the hospital.

The tanker reportedly had brake failure, lost control and rammed into the tricycles.

A lady, who witnessed the accident, but spoke anonymously, said it took the intervention of sympathisers to pull out victims trapped between the tricycles and the fuel tanker.

“At the time of the incident, four of the victims seen gasping for breath were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa,” she said.

She added that men of the fire service also responded swiftly and put measures in place to avert a possible fire outbreak as contents of the tanker was gushing out and spilt on the road.

It was learned that the prompt deployment of policemen to the scene discouraged people from scooping the product.

Police

Contacted, Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, DSP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development.

Butswat said he is aware of the petrol tanker accident but he has not been informed of any loss of life.

According to him, the Fire Service has been notified of the accident and policemen have been drafted to the area to cordon it off.

His words: “Yes, I am aware of the accident, but what I can’t confirm is if there has been any loss of lives because I have not been briefed by my men on that aspect.

“We have notified the Fire Service and I our men have cordoned the area.”