10 arrested, 4 injured as political thugs fight in Jigawa

Dutse – The Police in Jigawa said they had arrested 10 suspected political thugs for fighting after a political gathering in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, who confirmed the arrest in an interview in Dutse on Tuesday, said that four others were injured during the fight.



“We have arrested 10 suspects for fighting after a political gathering in Gwaram town yesterday.

“Adequate security was provided for the gathering, however, after the event, thugs began to fight during which four persons were injured,” he said.

The police image maker warned that the police would not tolerate any act capable of disrupting public peace in the state.

According to him, investigation into the cases was ongoing, adding that after the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)

MNB/OIF/DUA