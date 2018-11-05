Zimbabwe boss Bangladesh despite Taijul’s 10-wicket haul

Taijul Islam’s maiden 10-wicket haul couldn’t stop Zimbabwe building a lead of more than 300 runs in the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.

Taijul grabbed four wickets in the second innings after his first-innings heroics of 6-108 as Zimbabwe were reduced to 165-6 by tea on the third day at the Sylhet International Stadium.

The visitors, who had a 139-run first innings lead, are now 304 runs ahead despite their mid-innings collapse in the second knock.

Regis Chakava and Wellington Masakadza frustrated Bangladesh to remain unbeaten on 19 and 17 at the break after Taijul bowled Sikandar Raza for his 10th scalp of the match.

Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 143 in the first innings in response to Zimbabwe’s 282, needed some early breakthroughs to get back into the contest.

Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan provided one in the ninth over of the day when he bowled Brian Chari for nine.

Chari was earlier dropped by Nazmul Islam off Abu Jayed at backward point on one after he resumed Zimbabwe’s innings on 0-1 with Masakadza.

Imrul Kayes took a stunning catch at mid-on as Taijul dismissed Brendon Taylor for 24.

Masakadza and Sean Williams then batted with caution to deny Bangladesh further success in the opening session.

Mehidy trapped Maskadza leg before for 48 before Taijul took control, bowling Williams for 20 before he dismissed Peter Moor for a duck in the next ball.

Raza, who made a quick 25 off 30 balls, successfully defended the hat-trick ball but was unable to survive long as Taijul spun one beautifully to uproot his middle stump.