Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Ebie preaches discipline, fair play

The commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State, Mr. Chiedu Ebie has charged the participants of the 3rd edition of the Principals Cup football competition in the state to embrace discipline and fair play.

Ebie stated that the tournament revived two years ago courtesy of a partnership agreement between the sponsors, Zenith Bank plc and the government of Delta State was purely developmental and talent discovery venture.

He charged the organisers to go by the rules of the Federation of International Football (FIFA) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure a true winner emerges at the end of the competition.

Ebie said: “In trying to identify and groom talents, we have to also ensure we are bringing up footballers who are of right ages with high level of discipline on and off the pitch. This is very important and that is the only way the sponsors, Zenith Bank and government of Delta State will be happy of building talents for the country.”