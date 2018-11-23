YYSaniForPresident: ADP presidential candidate takes over social media

The candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani has taken his campaign to social media.

Yabagi who officially declared to run for President before party members in Abuja on Wednesday is not leaving any stone unturned.

Earlier today, a hashtag #YYSaniForPresident was trending at number one the Nigerian Twitter table. Yabagi promised to give youths and women 50% slot in his cabinet when elected as the next President.

Yabagi fan base has continued to grow with his series of media interview where he proffer solutions to various problems facing the country. He also said fuel subsidies will be paid at the point of consumption to avoid paying the middle men that ended round tripping cargoes.

YY Sani during his declaration, promised to pay N100,000 as minimum wage to civil servants, according to him, he will work hard to plug the loops holes, and other conduit pipes of corruption in order for the government to have more money to spend.

He also muted the idea of commercializing NNPC where proceeds from the venture will be reinvested to make the economy boom, he is projecting $1 trillion GDP based economy.

Yabagi has also identified joblessness and poverty as two main factors affecting the growth of the country, he said over 70 million Nigerians will be lifted from poverty with the creation of 5 million jobs through the government and private sectors yearly.

Yabagi will begin tour to all the States of the federation in the coming days.