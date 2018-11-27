Youths must take over jobs, leadership positions – Sowore

By Samson Echenim

LAGOS—PRESIDENTIAL aspirant of African Action Congress Party, AACP, Omoyele Sowore has indicated his readiness to take over Aso Rock come 2019, saying it is time youths gear up to take positions.

Sowore made the declaration last Thursday, while addressing supporters who received him at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, as he officially commenced his campaign rally and tour of 100 cities across Nigeria with grassroot mobilisation strategies for the upcoming presidential election.

The founder, Sahara Reporters, Sowore, who unveiled his campaign jingles and posters at the rally restated his youth-oriented party agenda, announcing that it was “time to send the old-guard politicians on retirement and make jobs available for the young Nigerians and graduates upon leaving schools.”

He said: “Today is the beginning of our own official campaign on our way to the presidential villa, next year. Nigerians are tired of the same old set of people that play politics of bitterness. We are going to take this country back from them and it is high time graduates in this country occupied positions in places like NNPC, Central Bank of Nigeria and other high places. Those jobs should not be reserved for the children of politicians, while trader-moni is reserved for your mothers and brothers.”

He also talked about accessibility to quality healthcare system that would put an end to health tourism by the ruling class in the country.