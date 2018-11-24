Your long drive is what she needs

By Yetude Arebi

Earlier in the week, I received a WhatsApp video message from a very dear friend I call the Giant. The content of the message informed the piece you will be reading today. It was a reaction to an earlier clip I’d seen before by one of Nigeria’s comedians. He had been comparing his wife back in the village with the tush ladies he saw while visiting the city.

Turning the table on the men, the lady in the update video highlighted some of the things she believes women want from men and how they should go about wooing women. Indeed, many men often wonder why the guy next door has all the girls swooning and even fighting to give him a piece of the action, while they are getting none? Well, perhaps there are a few things you are not doing right. Getting snug with your girl may not be all that difficult if you follow the few tips I’ve marked out below;

Cultivate a good personal hygiene

If any relationship is going to take place, the first probable contact is eye contact. The general perception that only men get turned on by what they see is not totally true. Women too are attracted to what they see. If a man wants to win the attention of a woman, there is need for him to focus on his appearance. Personal hygiene and mode of dressing are very important in turning a woman on and getting her under the sheets with you. Pay attention to yourself.

Women love men with good physique same way men love women with great curves. Though you don’t need to cultivate a six pack, but a good exercise regimen will keep you in good shape. Remember that a perfect body shape or height is not what is important here, but how healthy and well kept you appear. Wear clean, smart clothes.

This does not mean that you must wear a suit at all times. Wear clothes that fit and you are comfortable in. Well groomed hair is a must. To up your game, you may create your own signature hair style at the Barber’s. If you’ve had a long day, spare time to shower as nothing attracts a woman more than good smell. Choose a masculine, yet not too loud fragrance that meshes with your natural scent. Never put your cologne on too heavy, apply it on the sensitive parts of your body such as behind the neck and the ears. It makes the smell more nice and even.

A sense of humour will earn you points

While the importance of communication cannot be over emphasised as a recipe for a good relationship, a man must learn to use the right words at the appropriate times if he wants to get the desired effect. Learn to make good, intelligent conversations. Women love a man who knows about the world and its affairs, and is sharp. So, you need to read wide and be abreast with current issues. To be a good lover, you need to also be a good listener.

Pay attention to what she says. Learn to make your woman laugh. A great sense of humour may sometimes ranks way above a six-figure income or abs of steel. It is not for no reason that funny and humorous men are popular with the ladies.

There are few things sexier than a guy with razor sharp wit that knows how to use it. Women love men who are secure enough to make a fool of themselves sometimes, just to make them laugh. After all, you are not in a public place and no one is likely to hold it against you. However, stay clear off rude or crude jokes that will put her off or on her guard. Humor is appreciated, crassness is not, ditto comments or gestures. The more relaxed a woman is when in your company, the more sexier she will feel, which is a good sign you are horning home.

Sexting to the rescue

If the intention is to touch base, negotiation does not start at the venue. Make use of the vast opportunities offered by the internet and social media platforms. Almost everyone is on at least one of them. Once you get a hang of it, you’ll be amazed at what you can do with them. Send messages that tell her exactly what you intend to do to her when you finally get together. Give her a call and talk sexy, talk dirty, if you have the chance and are bold enough. Not everyone is such gifted, so limit it to what you are comfortable with. You can up your game in this area again by adding a personal touch to your message once a while.

Create time for long intimate calls, the ladies love it no matter the age. Though it might cost you a few thousand Nairas but it will place you on the right track to coasting home. For the real big boys, you can send very sexy messages in your own hand writing and get courier service or delivery boy to hand it over personally to her. Picture messages and videos are also wonderful. Depending on the level of intimacy you are on, try soft porn videos to firm up your intentions. By the time you finally meet up, she’ll probably be swooning all over you. It is like paving the way for a grand entry or greasing the machine to ensure smooth functioning of the engine.

Be a knight in shining armour

A woman will never turn down a man who treats her right. We all love to have a knight in shining armour in our lives. Be that man and treat your woman like a princess. Chivalry can never be overrated, it means you are a complete gentleman. Women love men who treat them with respect and dignity. Shower your woman with romance by buying flowers, compliment her by telling her how beautiful and sexy she looks.

Plan dinners and get-away weekends for two. Hold the door open for her, help her into and out of her chair, be polite but confident. If you have read Fifty Shades of Gray, you’ll have an idea of what the perfect gentleman is like. Be careful not to go overboard, or lose your own opinions and ideas and become a pushover. Remember that women also love manly men. Learning the art of chivalry alone can take you deep into a girl’s heart.

Be a good kisser

Learn the art of kissing and become that very sensuous, irresistible man. Kissing is perhaps the first sexual contact between partners and if you don’t hit it off at the first instant, you might miss the opportunity to explore the relationship any further.

A man that can make a woman melt with a kiss is a huge turn-on and, quite frankly, women just love a good kisser. A recent study found that something in men’s saliva temporarily elevates testosterone levels in women. So kick it seven-minutes-in-heaven style and do nothing but make out until she’s begging you to go to the next level.

Make the sex good

A few decades ago, the psychology behind having sex was somehow lopsided in favour of the men. It was a testimony of achievement or victory over the woman, more so because the pleasure, evident by ejaculation was peculiar to the men only.

Today, sex is no longer shrouded in such mystery. With feminism, financial and sexual independence, sex is now freely enjoyed by both partners. A man who wants to ensure that he gains access as many times as he requests will make good use of the opportunity. Sex is an art that needs constant exploring if you want to give optimum pleasure. Learn a few tricks and be prepared to try it out as often as you can. Be aware of what your lady likes in bed and the unique things you can do to please her.

Many men believe that their women must always be ready to have them regardless simply because the women belong to them. They just believe they can drive in and out as they please because it is their right to since they are in a union or relationship. For most guys, it’s all about driving the car into the garage but women love a long drive around first. So be patient. Never rush into the act of penetration. Take your time and penetrate only when she can’t wait any longer or if you can handle it, when she has had her orgasm.

This way, you may be able to lead her to another orgasm during intercourse. This type of orgasm for women is said to be the most intense and pleasurable if you can get it right. Endeavour to cut out the negative stereotypes about showing your woman pepper in bed. Pepper hurts, so the idea of it should not feature in your love/sex life. shagging your partner for 30 minutes or one hour is not the ultimate in bed if it does not bring her pleasure. Most women prefer that you do more with your hands and lips.

Many guys want a good blowjob but aren’t really interested in reciprocating the favour. If she desires it, learn to work your tongue around her pleasure spots and you’ll have her eating out of your palms. If she can do yours, please oblige her too.