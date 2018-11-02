You have no certificate, PDP mocks Buhari over WAEC attestation

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday chided President Muhammadu Buhari shortly the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina took to the social media to announce Buhari’s receipt of a certificate of attestation from the West African Examination Council, WAEC.



Following weeks of ceaseless salvos fired in the direction of the Commander-in-Chief by the opposition over the controversy surrounding his school certificate; an elated Adesina on Friday via his verified Twitter Handle @FemAdesina wrote: “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of results to President Buhari. What will the naysayers do next?” A photograph of a smiling President Buhari, alongside Adamu Adamu, Education Minister, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and an unidentified aide accompanied the tweet.

Reacting on behalf of the PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described the development as a tragicomedy, saying the party never expected “Mr. President to dramatically come this low because you cannot have a certificate and be calling it an attestation.”

In a chat with newsmen shortly after Adesina’s tweet went viral, the publicity scribe said:

“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate. It’s simply a political certificate. We have said that President Buhari and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate. They want to mislead Nigerians to say that Mr. President has a school certificate.

“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?

“Have you checked the photograph that was attached to the certificate? In 1961, was it the requirement of WAEC to have a passport attached to school certificate? Even in our own time, was there a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?

“You remember the procured Martin Luther Award presented to our President which later was discovered to be fake? This is a similar award,” he said.