You cannot boycott Jesus Christ, if you are seeking true rest, says cleric

Ven. Yahaya Ibrahim of the Anglican Communion has admonished Christians to cling to Jesus in order to find true rest.

Ibrahim gave the admonition during opening service of the eighth edition of the Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON) holding at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

DIVCCON is an annual spiritual programme organised by the Anglican Communion to continually boost the well-being of Christians featuring Bible study, seminars, prayers, praise and worship and revival service.



The speaker noted that many people professing the Christianity, live in perpetual bondage due to fear, doubt and ignorance.

However, he said: “the good news is that our Redeemer lives and He is here to help us.’’

He used the gospel stories of Jesus raising Jairus’ daughter from death, healing of the woman with the issue of blood for 12 years and the blind Bartimaeus, as key scriptural examples of people who came to Christ and their situation never remained the same.

He noted that challenges were part of life, adding that in spite of them, one still had every reason to look up to Jesus.

“Healing and joy are guaranteed in Jesus,’’ he stressed.

Reflecting on the theme of his sermon, ‘Come Unto Me’ – Matt 11: 28-29, the cleric said: ‘‘The promises that Jesus muttered ‘come to me’ is not a political mobilisation.

“It was not at a political meeting that Jesus announced that ‘I am around, the Saviour is here, and I have come to do something’.

“He is a faithful God; He is the faithful Redeemer; whatever He says He will do, He will do for us.’’

Ibrahim, therefore, admonished Christians to draw nigh to Jesus Christ, with an assurance that He is accessible and has something to offer to all who truly come to him, including salvation, deliverance and healing.

‘‘We cannot boycott Jesus Christ. We cannot do without Him, if we are looking for rest. True rest is only guaranteed in Jesus Christ. No one can do without him.

‘‘Jesus has something to offer to us for He says ‘all things have been committed to me by my Father and no one knows the Father except the Son and those whom the Son chooses to reveal to him,’’ he said.

The revivalist prayed that the Son (Jesus Christ) would reveal the Father (God) to all conference participants, adding ‘‘as you come to Him (Jesus Christ) you will not return to the Father empty-handed.’’

‘‘The Lord did not bring us here to go away with nothing. I pray that the Lord will open our eyes and ears to hear and receive from Him.’’

Before ending his ministration with an altar call, the preacher told the congregation to learn to ‘shout Alleluia’ and not ‘say Alleluia,’ demonstrating with a refrain: ‘‘Alleluia – I am going forward; Alleluia- I am rising; Alleluia- my situation is turning around’’.

‘‘That is what God will do for you this season,’’ he declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the formal opening ceremony on Tuesday will be the presentation of the Conference charge by the Primate, The Most Rev’d. Nicholas Okoh.

The four-day event ends on Thursday. (NAN)