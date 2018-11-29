You can shop safe, online, but you must do these…

By Juliet Umeh

As more people now engage in online shopping, more scammers are also on the increase trying to steal information or money from innocent shoppers. But, you can protect yourself, with a few smart strategies.

*Don’t take their bait

Phishing scams involve victims receiving a request, usually by email, for information from what looks like a legitimate source. When they enter their information (such as passwords or Social Security numbers) on a Web page, they then discover the entity requesting it was actually a scammer. That person now has access to your passwords and other information you provided.

*Don’t trust online ‘friends’

The best approach is to believe that online friends are not real friends even if you know some of them in real life. What if some of your ‘real friends’ have their accounts hacked? So when they post a link about a great deal, that link might actually take you to a phishing site. Be especially wary of deals that sound too good to be true or of shortened links with hidden domain names.

*Watch out for ticket scammers

Whether you’re buying tickets to an event for yourself or as a gift, you’ll want to make sure you’re buying the tickets from someone who actually has them.

*Change passwords often

It’s tempting to use the same password for your email, bank account and retail sites, but doing so puts you at great risk. If one site’s security is jeopardized, then suddenly the fraudster could potentially access all of your accounts.

So, sign up for two-step authentication when possible and create complicated passwords that are difficult to guess.

*Talk with your loved one before sending money

Grandparents are often the victims in an online scam, which involves urgent requests for cash from an alleged grandchild in trouble. Of course, the real person requesting the money is not a grandchild at all, but a scam artist hoping to make a quick buck off unsuspecting grandparents. Before wiring money, make sure you know who is really requesting it.

*Skip the free Wi-Fi, if possible

There’s the joke that nothing is free even in Freetown. So that free Wi-Fi you are rushing to take advantage of could at the end cause you a great deal of sorrow.

Avoid shopping online with free Wi-Fi. While it’s convenient, it can also put your credit card data at risk. That’s because public Wi-Fi networks aren’t private, so other people could potentially see the data being transmitted over them.