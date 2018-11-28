Yoruba Youths condemn Afenifere’s call for sack of Service Chiefs

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS- THE National Committee of Yoruba Youth, NCYY, has described as uncharitable the call by pan-Yoruba Socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, for the sack of Service Chiefs in the wake of the recent attacks in Borno State, which claimed lives of some officers and troops of the Nigerian Military, serving in Metele, Borno State.

The group said it viewed Afenifere’s highly partisan position as a clear attempt at politicising an otherwise unfortunate situation, which ordinarily should attract concerns and sympathy for the entire Armed Forces in the country.

The Youth group wondered why Afenifere chose a time that ordinarily should be a mourning period to make the unfortunate demand while other critical stakeholders are working with government, families of the fallen heroes and the military to seek a way out of the renewed onslaught in parts of the North East region by the decimated but very desperate Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement by its President, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji, NCYY described Afenifere’s call “As a serious attempt at demoralising the nation’s armed forces and its leadership who are currently engaged in tackling series of insurgencies and internal security challenges, many of which are politically motivated, by some self-serving politicians and their sympathisers.”

The statement reads: “We are really dismayed, over the inability of Afenifere, to acknowledge the efforts and landmark achievements that have been made by the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency, and other form of banditry across the nation, over the past few months.

“As patriotic Nigerians, we have observed the series of a well-funded and politically orchestrated falsehood and the campaign of calumny against our military especially the Nigerian Army and its leadership from some politicians and ethnic champions. While it is an open secret that some unpatriotic politicians are behind the recruitment and arming of the Boko Haram insurgents, we strongly condemn the attempt to politicise our nation’s security, the patriotism and selflessness of our service chiefs and their personnel.”

It also urged the Federal Government to improve its financial obligations to the nation’s Armed Forces in other to improve their capacity towards effectively tackling the unfortunate crisis being witnessed in some parts of the country.