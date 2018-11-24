Yola agog as AUN holds Founder’s Day Ceremony

By Dirisu Yakubu

YOLA – It is a gathering of political heavyweights in Yola, the Adamawa state capital as the American University of Nigeria, AUN, holds the 13th edition of its Founder’s Day.

The event which precedes Sunday’s turbaning of Atiku Abubakar at the Lamido of Adamawa’s palace as the Wazirin Adamawa, kicked off at exactly 3:30 Pm local time.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray Bruce will present the keynote address before a capacity packed Lamido Mustapha Commencement Hall.

Some of the personalities gathered at the 3000 sitting capacity hall are governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin and Abiye Sekibo.

Others are the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Aliyu Mustapha, former Niger state governor, Babangida Aliyu, Senator Ben Obi amongst others.

Details later…