Wuraola Golf: Ade-Ojo, Aderinto promise more next year

By Solomon Nwoke

CHAIRMAN and founder of the most magnificent golf course in the West African sub-region, the Smokin Hills Golf Resort in Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo has promised that golfers coming for the 16th edition Elizabeth Wuraola Adeojo Memorial Golf Tournament (EWOMGT) will not be accommodated outside the golf course next year.

Chief Ade-Ojo, an avid golf pundit, said golfers while speaking at the Gala night climaxing the recently concluded 15th edition of the tournament said the 16th edition would be an experience that golfers will never forget for a very long time.

Chief Ade.Ojo who is also the Chairman, Toyota ( Nigeria) Limited said, “I want to appreciate everyone that has come here to honour this yearly tournament and by the special grace of the Almighty God, golfers coming here next year will be accommodated within the confine of the Golf Resort. A new 5 star hotel complete with swimming pools will provide accommodation to golfers coming here next year to play in this new 18 hole championship golf course. This hotel will remain true to its African origins with the overall design and interiors being based on local Nigerian art and traditional architecture.

Equally, the Manager Marketing and Promotions of the Golf Resort, Prince Bayo Aderinto commended the standard of play by the golfers saying, that the tournament is living up to its billings